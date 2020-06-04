All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:14 PM

1425 Brickell Ave

1425 Brickell Avenue · (305) 772-0525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 43E · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the experience of effortless living at this furnished unit at the Four Seasons Private Residences in Brickell. The corner unit features floor to ceiling windows and offers spectacular waterfront views of Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Miami Beach. 4th Bedroom is an office with a built-in Murphy bed. Amenities include: 24-hr full-service concierge, 2 heated pools, hot tub, poolside cabanas, signature restaurants, Equinox, and room service from the Four Seasons Hotel. Located within walking distance to Brickell City Centre, the financial district and many highly regarded restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1425 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1425 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1425 Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 1425 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1425 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
