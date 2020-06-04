1425 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Enjoy the experience of effortless living at this furnished unit at the Four Seasons Private Residences in Brickell. The corner unit features floor to ceiling windows and offers spectacular waterfront views of Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Miami Beach. 4th Bedroom is an office with a built-in Murphy bed. Amenities include: 24-hr full-service concierge, 2 heated pools, hot tub, poolside cabanas, signature restaurants, Equinox, and room service from the Four Seasons Hotel. Located within walking distance to Brickell City Centre, the financial district and many highly regarded restaurants and bars.