Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1415 NW 15th Ave

1415 Northwest 15th Avenue · (786) 343-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Northwest 15th Avenue, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Oak Plaza! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 295449

Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
Extremely low move in costs:
1st month rent + 1 month security deposit (minimum)
1 assigned parking included
$500 pet deposit
$35 pet rent
Water and electric renter responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295449
Property Id 295449

(RLNE5847390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 NW 15th Ave have any available units?
1415 NW 15th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 NW 15th Ave have?
Some of 1415 NW 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 NW 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1415 NW 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 NW 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 NW 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1415 NW 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1415 NW 15th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1415 NW 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 NW 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 NW 15th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1415 NW 15th Ave has a pool.
Does 1415 NW 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1415 NW 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 NW 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 NW 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
