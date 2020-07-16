All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1201 NE 83rd St A10842820

1201 Northeast 83rd Street · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

10 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10842820 · Avail. now

$50,000

10 Bed · 10 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852

Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas. Overlooks 140 feet of waterfront views new seawall, Boat lift for 20,000 pds, next to open bay with ocean access.BBQ area w/summer kitchen & waterside pool & cabana. 25 ft ceilings, movie theater,1,000 sf Master suite, open gourmet kitchen w/double appliances w/bar. This mansion offers over 12,000 Sqft of luxury living. 9 Bedrooms/9 bath and a stunning 2 bed/1 bath separated cottage used as a guest/ Staff house+ Cabana . 2-Story, 4 car garage. CLOSE TO BAL HARBOUR ,SOBE, MIAMI BEACH ,MIMO, WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, AIRPORTS, SHOPPING. Can be rented fro a short term ( 30 days minimum) Listing info courtesy of One Sotheby's International Realty.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267852
Property Id 267852

(RLNE5898100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have any available units?
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have?
Some of 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 is pet friendly.
Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 offer parking?
Yes, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 offers parking.
Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have a pool?
Yes, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 has a pool.
Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have accessible units?
No, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 NE 83rd St A10842820 has units with dishwashers.
