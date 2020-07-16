1201 NE 83rd St A10842820

Amenities

Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas. Overlooks 140 feet of waterfront views new seawall, Boat lift for 20,000 pds, next to open bay with ocean access.BBQ area w/summer kitchen & waterside pool & cabana. 25 ft ceilings, movie theater,1,000 sf Master suite, open gourmet kitchen w/double appliances w/bar. This mansion offers over 12,000 Sqft of luxury living. 9 Bedrooms/9 bath and a stunning 2 bed/1 bath separated cottage used as a guest/ Staff house+ Cabana . 2-Story, 4 car garage. CLOSE TO BAL HARBOUR ,SOBE, MIAMI BEACH ,MIMO, WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, AIRPORTS, SHOPPING. Can be rented fro a short term ( 30 days minimum) Listing info courtesy of One Sotheby's International Realty.

