120 NW 49th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

This absolutely beautiful Art Deco home sits right by North Miami Avenue just minutes from Midtown/Design District! Excellent restaurants, bars, shopping, coffee shops and is just a skip and a hop to Downtown Miami. This beauty features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, over sized great room, dining area, kitchen with an island, custom back splash, stainless steel appliances and the glass doors lead to open wood deck great for barbecues and entertaining. A beautifully tiled front porch, loads of windows, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, huge back yard with fruit trees....this is a must see!!! ***QUICK MOVE IN!! ***