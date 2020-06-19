All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 120 NW 49th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
120 NW 49th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:39 AM

120 NW 49th St

120 Northwest 49th Street · (954) 709-0192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 Northwest 49th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
This absolutely beautiful Art Deco home sits right by North Miami Avenue just minutes from Midtown/Design District! Excellent restaurants, bars, shopping, coffee shops and is just a skip and a hop to Downtown Miami. This beauty features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, over sized great room, dining area, kitchen with an island, custom back splash, stainless steel appliances and the glass doors lead to open wood deck great for barbecues and entertaining. A beautifully tiled front porch, loads of windows, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, huge back yard with fruit trees....this is a must see!!! ***QUICK MOVE IN!! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 NW 49th St have any available units?
120 NW 49th St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 NW 49th St have?
Some of 120 NW 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 NW 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
120 NW 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 NW 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 120 NW 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 120 NW 49th St offer parking?
No, 120 NW 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 120 NW 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 NW 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 NW 49th St have a pool?
No, 120 NW 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 120 NW 49th St have accessible units?
No, 120 NW 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 NW 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 NW 49th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 NW 49th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd
Miami, FL 33179
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street
Miami, FL 33137
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity