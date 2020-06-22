All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:15 PM

1080 Brickell Ave

1080 Brickell Avenue · (954) 258-2976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
gym
pool
concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
valet service
Luxury & Spacious corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, The Bond at Brickell, fully equipped, building top of amenities like, smart technology building, cinema screening with 3D sourroungd sound, edge pool, bbq stations, state of the art fitness center, valet, 24 hs security concierge.Walking distance to Brickell City Center Mall, bars and restaurants, This gorgeous unit also come with porcelain floors, shades curtain living room and bedrooms with blackout, most vibrant neighborhood. Cable/Internet/Water . virtual showings No in-person/onsite showings are being permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1080 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1080 Brickell Ave's amenities include new construction, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1080 Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 1080 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Brickell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1080 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1080 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1080 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Brickell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
