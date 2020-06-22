1080 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Luxury & Spacious corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, The Bond at Brickell, fully equipped, building top of amenities like, smart technology building, cinema screening with 3D sourroungd sound, edge pool, bbq stations, state of the art fitness center, valet, 24 hs security concierge.Walking distance to Brickell City Center Mall, bars and restaurants, This gorgeous unit also come with porcelain floors, shades curtain living room and bedrooms with blackout, most vibrant neighborhood. Cable/Internet/Water . virtual showings No in-person/onsite showings are being permitted