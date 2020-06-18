All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1060 Brickell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1060 Brickell Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:12 AM

1060 Brickell Ave

1060 Brickell Avenue · (786) 277-3480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2807 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
media room
yoga
2/2 Private Corner Condo on 28th Floor Offers You The Opportunity Of Urban Living With Panoramic City and Water Views Through Floor to Ceiling Windows. Unit features modern finishes, open kitchen, marble through-out, lots of light, Bosch Appliances and European cabinets. In-suite bedroom upgraded with wall to wall built-in closet. Centrally located right on 1060 Brickell Avenue, two story lobby, 24-hour concierge lobby, mail and package reception, 24,000 sq.ft with shops and retail, fitness center, pool, yoga room, spa treatment room, indoor golf simulator, home theater, business center, conference rooms and party rooms. Meet with friends in 5 mins at Mary Brickell Village or walk to Brickell City Centre and watch a movie. Connect to Miami with adjacent Mover and Metrorail station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1060 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1060 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1060 Brickell Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity