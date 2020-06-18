1060 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub lobby media room yoga

2/2 Private Corner Condo on 28th Floor Offers You The Opportunity Of Urban Living With Panoramic City and Water Views Through Floor to Ceiling Windows. Unit features modern finishes, open kitchen, marble through-out, lots of light, Bosch Appliances and European cabinets. In-suite bedroom upgraded with wall to wall built-in closet. Centrally located right on 1060 Brickell Avenue, two story lobby, 24-hour concierge lobby, mail and package reception, 24,000 sq.ft with shops and retail, fitness center, pool, yoga room, spa treatment room, indoor golf simulator, home theater, business center, conference rooms and party rooms. Meet with friends in 5 mins at Mary Brickell Village or walk to Brickell City Centre and watch a movie. Connect to Miami with adjacent Mover and Metrorail station.