1059 SW 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking

MODERN ALL NEW, COMPLETELY REMODELED BUILDING & APARTMENT: FEATURES INCLUDE ALL NEW WHITE 20IN PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHENS W/ ITALIAN CABINETRY & QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, NEW LUXURIOUS BATHROOMS W/ JET SHOWER SYSTEM & SEAMLESS GLASS DOORS. NEW HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH FRONT LOADING WASHER/DRYER, NEW CENTRAL A/C, RAPID HOT TANKLESS WATER HEATER, LED LIGHTING, ALARM SYSTEM. PLENTY OF PARKING. MODERN LIVING IN EAST HAVANA 5 BLOCKS FROM BRICKELL. VERY SAFE GATED & SECURE ENTRY. OWNER KEEPS BUILDING ABSOLUTELY SPOTLESS! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, BRICKELL CITY CENTER, CORAL CABLES, AIRPORT, JACKSON MEMORIAL. AVAILABLE 7/1 FAST APPROVAL