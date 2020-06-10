102 SW 6th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This newly renovated condo is nearby the Miami River waterway that is situated in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to Brickell City Center, Silver Spot Cinemas, shopping and restaurants. If you like the beach, you are a short drive away from Miami Beach. You are also conveniently located near major expressways: Dolphin 836, Interstate-95 and A1A. You can also be home early enough to enjoy walking to Brickell City Center for causal dining and entertainment. Come home to a renovated condo in the the heart of Miami. It offers 900 sq. ft of totally remodeled tiles and kitchen also with great security for the evenings. Your upfront application and administrative fees will be required to move in and will take about 15 days for approval. By appointment only.