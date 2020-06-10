All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:09 PM

102 SW 6th Ave

102 Southwest 6th Avenue · (786) 201-5155
Location

102 Southwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This newly renovated condo is nearby the Miami River waterway that is situated in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to Brickell City Center, Silver Spot Cinemas, shopping and restaurants. If you like the beach, you are a short drive away from Miami Beach. You are also conveniently located near major expressways: Dolphin 836, Interstate-95 and A1A. You can also be home early enough to enjoy walking to Brickell City Center for causal dining and entertainment. Come home to a renovated condo in the the heart of Miami. It offers 900 sq. ft of totally remodeled tiles and kitchen also with great security for the evenings. Your upfront application and administrative fees will be required to move in and will take about 15 days for approval. By appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 SW 6th Ave have any available units?
102 SW 6th Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 SW 6th Ave have?
Some of 102 SW 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 SW 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 SW 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 SW 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 102 SW 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 102 SW 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 102 SW 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 SW 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 SW 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 SW 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 102 SW 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 SW 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 SW 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 SW 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 SW 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
