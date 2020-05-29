All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

1000 Venetian Way

1000 Venetian Way · (305) 776-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Venetian Way, Miami, FL 33139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Enjoy panoramic views of the Miami Skyline, Biscayne Bay from every room in this unique 2 story town home. Furnished and completely renovated, this spacious corner 1bd/1.5 bath features 1,030/SF offering lots of natural light, a new and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, porcelain floors, motorized shades in living room, floor to ceiling windows, new baths, custom closets, doors and cabinetry throughout, two balconies. Pet Friendly. Located on the Venetian Causeway, 1000 Venetian is a luxury building with full service amenities. Close in proximity to downtown, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Wynwood, Arena and Miami Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Venetian Way have any available units?
1000 Venetian Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Venetian Way have?
Some of 1000 Venetian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Venetian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Venetian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Venetian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Venetian Way is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Venetian Way offer parking?
No, 1000 Venetian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Venetian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Venetian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Venetian Way have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Venetian Way has a pool.
Does 1000 Venetian Way have accessible units?
No, 1000 Venetian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Venetian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Venetian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
