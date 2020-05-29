1000 Venetian Way

Amenities

Enjoy panoramic views of the Miami Skyline, Biscayne Bay from every room in this unique 2 story town home. Furnished and completely renovated, this spacious corner 1bd/1.5 bath features 1,030/SF offering lots of natural light, a new and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, porcelain floors, motorized shades in living room, floor to ceiling windows, new baths, custom closets, doors and cabinetry throughout, two balconies. Pet Friendly. Located on the Venetian Causeway, 1000 Venetian is a luxury building with full service amenities. Close in proximity to downtown, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Wynwood, Arena and Miami Beach.