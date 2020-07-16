All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000

1000 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 753-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Park West
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 5.5 baths, $25000 · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 4800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid, MOST PRESTIGIOUS building in Miami!!!! Superior level of service and amenities, ready for occupancy. Private rooftop Helipad, double height aquatic center, Sky Lounge, Indoor & Outdoor Wellness and Spa level, just a few of the amenities for the residents. This sumptuous residence comes with 4 bedrooms/ 5.5 bathrooms/ family room / maid quarters and has been custom designed with only the finest finishes. Located Accross the street from The American Airlines Arena, The Perez Museum, The Frost Science Museum and just 2 blocks south of The Adrian Arscht Center & Ziff Opera House.

(RLNE5120500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have any available units?
1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have?
Some of 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 offers parking.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 has a pool.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity