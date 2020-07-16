1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid, MOST PRESTIGIOUS building in Miami!!!! Superior level of service and amenities, ready for occupancy. Private rooftop Helipad, double height aquatic center, Sky Lounge, Indoor & Outdoor Wellness and Spa level, just a few of the amenities for the residents. This sumptuous residence comes with 4 bedrooms/ 5.5 bathrooms/ family room / maid quarters and has been custom designed with only the finest finishes. Located Accross the street from The American Airlines Arena, The Perez Museum, The Frost Science Museum and just 2 blocks south of The Adrian Arscht Center & Ziff Opera House.



(RLNE5120500)