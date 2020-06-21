Rent Calculator
91 NE 210th St
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33179
Andover Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 NE 210th St have any available units?
91 NE 210th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Miami Gardens, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
Miami Gardens Rent Report
.
What amenities does 91 NE 210th St have?
Some of 91 NE 210th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 91 NE 210th St currently offering any rent specials?
91 NE 210th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 NE 210th St pet-friendly?
No, 91 NE 210th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Miami Gardens
.
Does 91 NE 210th St offer parking?
No, 91 NE 210th St does not offer parking.
Does 91 NE 210th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 NE 210th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 NE 210th St have a pool?
Yes, 91 NE 210th St has a pool.
Does 91 NE 210th St have accessible units?
No, 91 NE 210th St does not have accessible units.
Does 91 NE 210th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 NE 210th St has units with dishwashers.
