389 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with parking
Located in Miami-Dade County, about 20 minutes away from South Beach, sits a city that only dates back about 50 years. Though it isn’t rich with history, it is rich with a lot of community pride.
This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.
These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.