Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

389 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Leslie Estates
2900 NW 195th St
2900 Northwest 195th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1019 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath corner villa in Miami Gardens. Fast approval. New Kitchen and newer appliances. Tiled throughout. Large master bedroom. Corner unit with 2 parking spaces and huge side yard. Fenced backyard. Security bars.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
2300 Northwest 179th Terrace
2300 Northwest 179th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1133 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Walden
21013 Nw 14th Pl
21013 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Spacious townhouse 4 bedrooms /3 bathrooms, 1,716 SQFT, $1,800/m 1 car garage and parking. This townhouse has a very big kitchen space; brand new washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Walden
700 NW 214th St #608
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH WITH BALCONY AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CLOSE TO I-95, TURNPIKE & SHOPPING. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES - OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, 2 TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, BBQ/PICNIC AREA, LAUNDRY FACILITY AND MORE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Walden
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Norwood
20131 Northwest 12th Court
20131 Northwest 12th Court, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
King Gardens
18359 NW 44 PL
18359 NW 44th Pl, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1090 sqft
Cute home close to over 50 stores within min./sec. - Property Id: 50842 ***********no section 8 ********* Private entrance property located steps from shopping centers, schools, Palmetto highway (826) that leads to I-95 and I-75 .

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
North Country-Riverdale
3470 Northwest 209th Terrace
3470 209th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
961 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Fully remodel 2/2 condo for rent in miramar ready to go...Very nice brand new tile floor, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances ,new central a/c . Just bring your clients and that's it...... (RLNE5855077)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2735 SW 81 Terrace
2735 SW 81 Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this 2 bed plus Den/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8117 SW 29th St
8117 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uleta
225 NE 171 Ter
225 Northeast 171st Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
MAGNIFICENT HOME PART OF A DUPLEX, THERE ARE TWO HOUSES ON THIS DUPLEX LOT. CENTRALLY LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT AND A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
City Guide for Miami Gardens, FL

Located in Miami-Dade County, about 20 minutes away from South Beach, sits a city that only dates back about 50 years. Though it isn’t rich with history, it is rich with a lot of community pride.

This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.

These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miami Gardens, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

