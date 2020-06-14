Apartment List
242 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Cloverleaf Estates
1 Unit Available
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.

Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
940 NW 206th St
940 Northwest 206th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water) South Florida living at its best for a fraction of the price. ($950 per month + 1 MONTH DEPOSIT).
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Miami Industrial District
5 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
161 Northwest 164th Street
161 Northwest 164th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
3755 sqft
161 Northwest 164th Street, Miami, FL 33169 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show

1 Unit Available
18900 NE 3rd Ct
18900 Northeast 3rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
***One person must be 55 yrs or older the other over 18*** Spacious 1 BED/1 BATH plus a DEN that can be used as 2nd bedroom. This is a top floor unit and very well kept.

1 Unit Available
6012 SW 38th St
6012 Southwest 38th Street, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in a tranquil complex with tropical landscaping. This unit will be repainted and thoroughly cleaned for the next tenant.

Fulford Highlands
1 Unit Available
353 NE 164th Ter
353 Northeast 164th Terrace, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house.

1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
893 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
641 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Pembroke Pointe
11 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
864 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Hillcrest
35 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
890 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
    • While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

