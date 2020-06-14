256 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with gym
Located in Miami-Dade County, about 20 minutes away from South Beach, sits a city that only dates back about 50 years. Though it isn’t rich with history, it is rich with a lot of community pride.
This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.
These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.