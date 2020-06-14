Apartment List
256 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

Walden
1 Unit Available
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .

Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Miami Industrial District
5 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.

California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
2641 SW 83rd Ter
2641 Southwest 83rd Terrace, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful community with a resort style feel. The community boasts amenities such as club house, community pool, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot play area. Updated 2 bedroom corner unit feels like a single family home.

California Club
1 Unit Available
376 NE 194th Ln
376 Northeast 194th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWN HOUSE 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN @ AVENTURA ISLES 24 HOURS GATED ENTRY !!! COVERED GARAGE.

California Club
1 Unit Available
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, POOL, BARBECUE

Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.

1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
$
32 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,252
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
$
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
City Guide for Miami Gardens, FL

Located in Miami-Dade County, about 20 minutes away from South Beach, sits a city that only dates back about 50 years. Though it isn’t rich with history, it is rich with a lot of community pride.

This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.

These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Miami Gardens, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

