Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami gardens
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

412 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Scott Lake
1 Unit Available
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
1731 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Parkview
1 Unit Available
17602 NW 25th Ave
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1062 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Leslie Estates
1 Unit Available
2855 NW 196th Ter
2855 Northwest 196th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3/1 townhouse centrally located. Tile on floors. 2 car spaces. Big patio. Tenant must provide 2 months for security deposit

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Vista Verde
1 Unit Available
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd
20776 Northwest 41st Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nicely kept 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home centrally located in Miami Garden. Tiled throughout.Great large Yard for entertainig .Washer and dryer .Water are included in the monthly rent .Close to schools and shopping centers.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL--"MIRAMAR CLUB"--LOCATED IN CENTRAL MIRAMAR---MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS---SHOPPING----SCHOOLS---PARKS---CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS-----2 BEDROOMS- 11x9 AND 13x12 --- 2 BATHS---ON 2ND FLOOR--ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED AND

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Rd
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL----2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN THE "MIRAMAR CLUB"---LOCATED ON 2ND FLOOR----ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED---ALL APPLIANCES WITH WASHER AND DRYER---SCREENED PATIO HAS EXTRA STORAGE ROOM AND WATER VIEW----MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakes of Acadia
1 Unit Available
19451 NW 51st Pl
19451 Northwest 51st Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOUSE, LARGE REAR PRIVATE PATIO, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, FULL KITCHEN, DINNING, LAUNDRY & FAMILY ROOM, JUST PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING READY TO MOVE IN, CENTRALLY LOCATED PROPERTY CLOSE TO DADE-BROWARD COUNTY

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6948 SW 36th Ct
6948 SW 36th Ct, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Freshly painted and fully tiled 2/2 villa overlooking the lake in the back. Sit in the covered patio and read your book. Kitchen is newly done and the unit has full size washer and dryer in the unit. Assigned parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5045 NW 186th St
5045 Northwest 186th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
REDUCED....

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6450 Milk Wagon Ln
6450 Milk Wagon Lane, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Very Spacious Villa featuring Large Covered Patio with Water Views! 3 bedroom 2 baths, Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded baths, Tile flooring throughout, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Centrally located near Palmetto Expressway,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miami Gardens, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miami Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Miami Gardens 1 BedroomsMiami Gardens 2 BedroomsMiami Gardens 3 BedroomsMiami Gardens Apartments under $1,000Miami Gardens Apartments under $1,100
Miami Gardens Apartments under $900Miami Gardens Apartments with BalconyMiami Gardens Apartments with GarageMiami Gardens Apartments with GymMiami Gardens Apartments with Parking
Miami Gardens Apartments with PoolMiami Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Gardens Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Gardens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL
Kendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walden
Golden Glades

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University