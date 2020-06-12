Apartment List
391 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
700 NW 214th St
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY IN GREAT LOCATION, COUNTY LINE, CLOSE TO 441 AND I95. HUGE UNIT, MASTER BATHROOM UPDATED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOOR IN ALL THE UNIT, LOTS OF CLOSETS, UNIQUE OPEN VIEW TO THE POOL AND TENNIS COURT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
California Club
202 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Biscayne Gardens
14 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL--"MIRAMAR CLUB"--LOCATED IN CENTRAL MIRAMAR---MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS---SHOPPING----SCHOOLS---PARKS---CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS-----2 BEDROOMS- 11x9 AND 13x12 --- 2 BATHS---ON 2ND FLOOR--ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED AND

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
MIRAMAR FL---2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS LOCATED IN "FOXCROFT"----2ND FLOOR WITH WATER VIEW----ALL TILE----ALL APPLIANCES----1ST LAST AND SECURITY-----NO PETS--NO SMOKERS----ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 630 MIN CREDIT SCORE AND A COMMON AREA DEPOSIT OF

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Rd
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL----2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN THE "MIRAMAR CLUB"---LOCATED ON 2ND FLOOR----ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED---ALL APPLIANCES WITH WASHER AND DRYER---SCREENED PATIO HAS EXTRA STORAGE ROOM AND WATER VIEW----MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5045 NW 186th St
5045 Northwest 186th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
REDUCED....

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2641 SW 83rd Ter
2641 Southwest 83rd Terrace, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful community with a resort style feel. The community boasts amenities such as club house, community pool, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot play area. Updated 2 bedroom corner unit feels like a single family home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
6171 SW 33rd St
6171 Southwest 33rd Street, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully well maintained 2 Bed/1 Baths unit in Miramar. Tiled floors throughout the entire property. Home is in excellent condition with quaint and beautiful kitchen, and newly remodeled bathrooms. 2 parking spaces available for this unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
807 NE 199th St
807 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 1ST FLOOR. SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SHOPPING. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, POOL, BARBECUE

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
    • While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
