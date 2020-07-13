182 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
2300 Northwest 179th Terrace
2300 Northwest 179th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1133 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Carol City North
19123 NW 36th Ave
19123 Northwest 36th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1069 sqft
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any HOA or utility required deposits.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue #305 - 1
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Norwood
20131 Northwest 12th Court
20131 Northwest 12th Court, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
King Gardens
18359 NW 44 PL
18359 NW 44th Pl, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1090 sqft
Cute home close to over 50 stores within min./sec. - Property Id: 50842 ***********no section 8 ********* Private entrance property located steps from shopping centers, schools, Palmetto highway (826) that leads to I-95 and I-75 .

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
North Country-Riverdale
3470 Northwest 209th Terrace
3470 209th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
961 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Vista Verde
21118 NW 39 Ave
21118 Northwest 39th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE STORY VILLA 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH TERAZZO FLOORS IN LIVING AND BEDROOM AREAS, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! BEST PRICE FOR A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN THE AREA! WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sky Lake
21094 SAN SIMEON WAY 3rd floor
21094 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1016 sqft
LOW DEPOSIT!!!!! - Property Id: 303901 BEAUTIFUL 2/2 - RAPPID EASY APPROVAL!!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303901 Property Id 303901 (RLNE5871557)

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1056 sqft
601 Southwest 83rd Avenue Apt #104, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Road #212 - 1
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
820 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo with split floor-plan boasts a serene canal view seen from the balcony. The AC and Water heater are less than 5 years along with washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
West Park
136 Miami Gardens Rd
136 Miami Gardens Road, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a well maintained single family home. Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with a nice den that can be used for a 3rd bedroom. Equipped with washer and dryer, including appliances with NEW stove.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Gardens rents increased slightly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Gardens over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Gardens, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,457 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Gardens' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

