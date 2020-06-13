Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami gardens
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

350 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Rainbow Park
1 Unit Available
2401 NW 153 St
2401 Northwest 153rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 bed 2 bath with garage brand new home. Kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and food pantry. Master bed with private master bath and walk-in closet. Impact Window and Doors. One car garage

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Scott Lake
1 Unit Available
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Riverview Estates
1 Unit Available
3410 Northwest 203rd Street
3410 Northwest 203rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Walden
1 Unit Available
21013 Nw 14th Pl
21013 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
Spacious townhouse 4 bedrooms /3 bathrooms, 1,716 SQFT, $1,800/m 1 car garage and parking. This townhouse has a very big kitchen space; brand new washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Vista Verde
1 Unit Available
3844 NW 207th St
3844 Northwest 207th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS IS A GREAT 3/1 TOWNHOUSE IN MIAMI GARDENS WITH NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Parkview
1 Unit Available
17602 NW 25th Ave
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1062 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Norland
1 Unit Available
1345 NW 188th St
1345 Northwest 188th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
20131 Northwest 12th Court
20131 Northwest 12th Court, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Leslie Estates
1 Unit Available
2855 NW 196th Ter
2855 Northwest 196th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3/1 townhouse centrally located. Tile on floors. 2 car spaces. Big patio. Tenant must provide 2 months for security deposit

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Vista Verde
1 Unit Available
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd
20776 Northwest 41st Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL
Nicely kept 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home centrally located in Miami Garden. Tiled throughout.Great large Yard for entertainig .Washer and dryer .Water are included in the monthly rent .Close to schools and shopping centers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
King Gardens
1 Unit Available
18359 NW 44 PL
18359 NW 44th Pl, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1090 sqft
Cute home close to over 50 stores within min./sec. - Property Id: 50842 ***********no section 8 ********* Private entrance property located steps from shopping centers, schools, Palmetto highway (826) that leads to I-95 and I-75 .
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lakes of Acadia
1 Unit Available
19451 NW 51st Pl
19451 Northwest 51st Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOUSE, LARGE REAR PRIVATE PATIO, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, FULL KITCHEN, DINNING, LAUNDRY & FAMILY ROOM, JUST PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING READY TO MOVE IN, CENTRALLY LOCATED PROPERTY CLOSE TO DADE-BROWARD COUNTY

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
California Club
1 Unit Available
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Park
1 Unit Available
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Turtle Bay
1 Unit Available
2735 SW 81st Ter
2735 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
    • While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Gardens 1 BedroomsMiami Gardens 2 BedroomsMiami Gardens 3 BedroomsMiami Gardens Apartments under $1,000Miami Gardens Apartments under $1,100
    Miami Gardens Apartments under $900Miami Gardens Apartments with BalconyMiami Gardens Apartments with GarageMiami Gardens Apartments with GymMiami Gardens Apartments with Parking
    Miami Gardens Apartments with PoolMiami Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Gardens Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Gardens Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
    Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL
    Kendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Walden
    Golden Glades

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
    Nova Southeastern University