Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

396 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Walden
21013 Nw 14th Pl
21013 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Spacious townhouse 4 bedrooms /3 bathrooms, 1,716 SQFT, $1,800/m 1 car garage and parking. This townhouse has a very big kitchen space; brand new washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Parkview
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue #305 - 1
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Walden
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Glades
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
King Gardens
18359 NW 44 PL
18359 NW 44th Pl, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1090 sqft
Cute home close to over 50 stores within min./sec. - Property Id: 50842 ***********no section 8 ********* Private entrance property located steps from shopping centers, schools, Palmetto highway (826) that leads to I-95 and I-75 .
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sky Lake
21094 SAN SIMEON WAY 3rd floor
21094 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1016 sqft
LOW DEPOSIT!!!!! - Property Id: 303901 BEAUTIFUL 2/2 - RAPPID EASY APPROVAL!!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303901 Property Id 303901 (RLNE5871557)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Fully remodel 2/2 condo for rent in miramar ready to go...Very nice brand new tile floor, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances ,new central a/c . Just bring your clients and that's it...... (RLNE5855077)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2735 SW 81 Terrace
2735 SW 81 Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this 2 bed plus Den/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1056 sqft
601 Southwest 83rd Avenue Apt #104, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1.5 bath unit with updated flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances and bathroom. Come and enjoy this unique 2-story styled unit in the centrally located Miramar Club community. Washer/dryer inside for added convenience.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8117 SW 29th St
8117 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Road #212 - 1
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
820 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo with split floor-plan boasts a serene canal view seen from the balcony. The AC and Water heater are less than 5 years along with washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Gardens rents increased slightly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Gardens over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Gardens, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,457 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Gardens' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

