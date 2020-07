Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

THE WAIT IF OVER...TRULY ONE OF A KIND RENOVATION IN NORMANDY ISLES. GUT RENOVATION FROM TOP TO BOTTOM WITH TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES. IMPACT WINDOWS, BAMBOO FLOORING, BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTERS, MARBLE BATHS, OPEN LAYOUT, ALL IN A BOUTIQUE BUILDING ON THE BAY WITH EXPANSIVE WATER VIEWS OFF THE BACK. EASY MOVE IN PROCESS. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE VIEWING OR REQUEST VIDEO TOUR