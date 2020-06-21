All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 945 Jefferson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
945 Jefferson Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

945 Jefferson Ave

945 Jefferson Avenue · (786) 271-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

945 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
This is a cool 3-LEVEL-TOWNHOUSE CONDO !! Unique,contemporary & quiet !!Lean back & enjoy the sweet SoBe life from your 2 private sky view roof top terraces! This is a rare find in SOUTH BEACH! Fully FURNISHED 2 bed room plus DEN w/2,5 bath. Great layout! First level kitchen, living room, balcony-porch w/½ bath. Second level 2 bed room w/2 full en-suite bath. Third level opens up sky view style with cozy lounge area to double sided roof top terraces with SE & NE/NW views. Excellent location just 2 blocks from Flamingo Park with Tennis center & pools. Walk or bicycle to the beach, Ocean Drive, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Shopping centers, Lincoln Road, Whole Foods, everything is just few minutes away. Incl 1 secured, covered & assigned parking space! Porcelain floors. Hurry, won’t last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
945 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 945 Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
945 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 945 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 945 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 945 Jefferson Ave does offer parking.
Does 945 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 945 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 945 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 945 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 945 Jefferson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity