945 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction tennis court

This is a cool 3-LEVEL-TOWNHOUSE CONDO !! Unique,contemporary & quiet !!Lean back & enjoy the sweet SoBe life from your 2 private sky view roof top terraces! This is a rare find in SOUTH BEACH! Fully FURNISHED 2 bed room plus DEN w/2,5 bath. Great layout! First level kitchen, living room, balcony-porch w/½ bath. Second level 2 bed room w/2 full en-suite bath. Third level opens up sky view style with cozy lounge area to double sided roof top terraces with SE & NE/NW views. Excellent location just 2 blocks from Flamingo Park with Tennis center & pools. Walk or bicycle to the beach, Ocean Drive, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Shopping centers, Lincoln Road, Whole Foods, everything is just few minutes away. Incl 1 secured, covered & assigned parking space! Porcelain floors. Hurry, won’t last!!!