920 Pennsylvania Ave

Located in the Heart of South Beach. This is a 2 separate 2 story Art-Deco style apartment building with 12 units. 8 spacious efficiency and 4 large size 1bed-1Bath. Completed installed HURRICANE impact windows most units have been renovated with new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new appliances. Laundry facility and gated entrance. All units are rented with great tenants and stable income. Great Location just walk distance to the beach, Flamingo park, Lincoln Rd. Access to public transportation and Free Trolley available for moving around South Beach this is a great location with high demand for renters.