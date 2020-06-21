All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:32 PM

920 Pennsylvania Ave

920 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the Heart of South Beach. This is a 2 separate 2 story Art-Deco style apartment building with 12 units. 8 spacious efficiency and 4 large size 1bed-1Bath. Completed installed HURRICANE impact windows most units have been renovated with new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new appliances. Laundry facility and gated entrance. All units are rented with great tenants and stable income. Great Location just walk distance to the beach, Flamingo park, Lincoln Rd. Access to public transportation and Free Trolley available for moving around South Beach this is a great location with high demand for renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
920 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 920 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
