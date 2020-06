Amenities

Unique 3B/3 & half baths renovated furnished apartment for rent with huge private garden in the heart of South Beach. This property is part of a three-units building located just steps from the Flamingo park in South Beach. The apartment has a huge private garden which is perfect for entertaining. Like living in a single family home at the price of a condo. Ideal for family that is looking for outdoor space while being located in the middle of everything! Just off Flamingo Park and minutes to the beach, Lincoln Rd and the store and restaurants of South Beach. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE FROM APRIL 1, 2020.