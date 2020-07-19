816 Michigan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This unit is rarely on the market. A 2 bdrm that is like living in your own home with its own front door & the back door steps directly into the garden. The garden is a tropical romantic jewel - come & enjoy this hideaway. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a deco bathroom, central AC, a gas stove, free laundry, a new SS refrigerator, SS dishwasher, built-in microwave, solid wood cabinets, and hurricane windows throughout. All this plus a sunroom! It comes with one assigned parking space. Easy access to downtown Miami, universities, hospitals, and the Miami Intl Airport. Just a few minutes walk to Publix, Target, and Whole Foods. A quick bike ride to the ocean and our famous beaches. Fast approval process.