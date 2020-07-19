All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

816 Michigan Ave

816 Michigan Ave · (305) 282-5753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 816 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This unit is rarely on the market. A 2 bdrm that is like living in your own home with its own front door & the back door steps directly into the garden. The garden is a tropical romantic jewel - come & enjoy this hideaway. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a deco bathroom, central AC, a gas stove, free laundry, a new SS refrigerator, SS dishwasher, built-in microwave, solid wood cabinets, and hurricane windows throughout. All this plus a sunroom! It comes with one assigned parking space. Easy access to downtown Miami, universities, hospitals, and the Miami Intl Airport. Just a few minutes walk to Publix, Target, and Whole Foods. A quick bike ride to the ocean and our famous beaches. Fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Michigan Ave have any available units?
816 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 816 Michigan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
816 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 816 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 816 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 816 Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 816 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 816 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 816 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 816 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
