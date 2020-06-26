All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

80 S Shore Dr

80 South Shore Drive · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely waterfront building offers top-floor two-bed/two-bath unit in the heart of Normandy Isle. This well-cared for 2/2 residence offers in-unit washer/dryer, (2) assigned parking spots, central a/c & private balcony facing the golf course. Offering (2) two parking spaces, this residence is a real catch! You’re walking distance to the beach, markets, restaurants, bars, Normandy Fountain & more! And, Fairway Park located across the street offers children’s playground, tennis, basketball courts, & soccer field. One of the best locations in North Beach! Come take the tour! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 S Shore Dr have any available units?
80 S Shore Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 S Shore Dr have?
Some of 80 S Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
80 S Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 80 S Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 80 S Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 80 S Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 80 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 S Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 S Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 80 S Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 80 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 80 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 80 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 S Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
