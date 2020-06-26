80 S Shore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking playground pool tennis court

Lovely waterfront building offers top-floor two-bed/two-bath unit in the heart of Normandy Isle. This well-cared for 2/2 residence offers in-unit washer/dryer, (2) assigned parking spots, central a/c & private balcony facing the golf course. Offering (2) two parking spaces, this residence is a real catch! You’re walking distance to the beach, markets, restaurants, bars, Normandy Fountain & more! And, Fairway Park located across the street offers children’s playground, tennis, basketball courts, & soccer field. One of the best locations in North Beach! Come take the tour! Sorry, no pets allowed.