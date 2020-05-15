7835 Crespi Blvd

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come see this amazing garden view 1/1 residence with waterfront pool! Located across the street from Crespi Park with new playground and pavilion, this residence is walking distance to the beach, restaurants, free trolley system, and all the entertainment and amenities that North Beach has to offer. This spacious unit features an tile flooring, updated kitchen, modern bathroom, walk-in closet, and lots of natural sunlight. This well maintained courtyard building features on-site Laundry, central pool, and a peaceful waterfront setting. Pets are welcome!