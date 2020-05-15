All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 7835 Crespi Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
7835 Crespi Blvd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:00 PM

7835 Crespi Blvd

7835 Crespi Boulevard · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7835 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come see this amazing garden view 1/1 residence with waterfront pool! Located across the street from Crespi Park with new playground and pavilion, this residence is walking distance to the beach, restaurants, free trolley system, and all the entertainment and amenities that North Beach has to offer. This spacious unit features an tile flooring, updated kitchen, modern bathroom, walk-in closet, and lots of natural sunlight. This well maintained courtyard building features on-site Laundry, central pool, and a peaceful waterfront setting. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Crespi Blvd have any available units?
7835 Crespi Blvd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 Crespi Blvd have?
Some of 7835 Crespi Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 Crespi Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Crespi Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Crespi Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 Crespi Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7835 Crespi Blvd offer parking?
No, 7835 Crespi Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7835 Crespi Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Crespi Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Crespi Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7835 Crespi Blvd has a pool.
Does 7835 Crespi Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7835 Crespi Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Crespi Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 Crespi Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7835 Crespi Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity