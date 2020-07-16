All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 7640 Carlyle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
7640 Carlyle Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

7640 Carlyle Ave

7640 Carlyle Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood. This nice residence features polished tile flooring, an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, large walk-in closet, and more! The building features a gated entry, nice garden style courtyard and on-site laundry! Walk just 3 blocks to the ocean, enjoy the 36 acre beachfront park nearby, and use the free trolley service to get around the neighborhood. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Carlyle Ave have any available units?
7640 Carlyle Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 Carlyle Ave have?
Some of 7640 Carlyle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Carlyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Carlyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Carlyle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7640 Carlyle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7640 Carlyle Ave offer parking?
No, 7640 Carlyle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7640 Carlyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Carlyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Carlyle Ave have a pool?
No, 7640 Carlyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Carlyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 7640 Carlyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Carlyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7640 Carlyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7640 Carlyle Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity