7640 Carlyle Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets courtyard range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood. This nice residence features polished tile flooring, an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, large walk-in closet, and more! The building features a gated entry, nice garden style courtyard and on-site laundry! Walk just 3 blocks to the ocean, enjoy the 36 acre beachfront park nearby, and use the free trolley service to get around the neighborhood. Pets are welcome!