Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

7315 Harding Ave

7315 Harding Avenue · (786) 620-2700
Location

7315 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Spacious garden view apartment in desirable Bandshell District in North Shore neighborhood! Just steps to the ocean, Bandshell, and all the wonderful shops & restaurants nearby. Enjoy skating or biking along the Beachwalk, and use the free trolley service to get around the neighborhood. This front corner apartment features nice tile flooring, impact windows, an exuberant amount of storage, kitchen w/ SS appliances and is in a gated garden style community with on-site laundry. Easy to show, with rapid move in process. Move in with a furry friend - pets welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Harding Ave have any available units?
7315 Harding Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 7315 Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Harding Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 Harding Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7315 Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 Harding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
