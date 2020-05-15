7315 Harding Ave

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Spacious garden view apartment in desirable Bandshell District in North Shore neighborhood! Just steps to the ocean, Bandshell, and all the wonderful shops & restaurants nearby. Enjoy skating or biking along the Beachwalk, and use the free trolley service to get around the neighborhood. This front corner apartment features nice tile flooring, impact windows, an exuberant amount of storage, kitchen w/ SS appliances and is in a gated garden style community with on-site laundry. Easy to show, with rapid move in process. Move in with a furry friend - pets welcomed!