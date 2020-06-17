6801 Indian Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Boutique style Condo located in the North Beach 2 blocks away from the beach. This unit offers 1 bedroom 1.5 bath, foyer entrance, very spacious kitchen, bright living and dining room, large balcony, big master suite with with a walking closet. This Building offers a beautiful roof top and laundry facilities. This building offers a beautiful roof top pool and laundry facilities. Excellent location, 2 blocks away from the beach, supermarket, banks and much more. Very easy to show.