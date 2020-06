Amenities

Great unit in the heart of South Beach featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, about 950 SF living area, central A/C, impact windows, street parking but there is a common parking space in the building on a first come first serve basis, coin laundry onsite, rent includes internet, water and waste/garbage, short distance to Lincoln Road, Flamingo Park and Ocean Drive. READY TO MOVE-IN!