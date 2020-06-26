All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

635 Fairway Dr

635 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

635 Fairway Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Professionally designed to perfection, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sitting on a quiet street in Normandy Shores overlooking golf course. Smart home integrated, no expense has been spared. Interiors completed by renowned design company. Fully remodeled inside out. Natural porcelain wood floors throughout lend nicely to the neutral tones of the home incorporating lush green front and backyard landscaping. Custom kitchen with integrated Subzero refrigerator and wolf appliances. High ceilings. Brand new Brazilian teak deck with exterior lighting. Hurricane impact windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Fairway Dr have any available units?
635 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 635 Fairway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
635 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 635 Fairway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 635 Fairway Dr offer parking?
No, 635 Fairway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 635 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Fairway Dr have a pool?
No, 635 Fairway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 635 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 635 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
