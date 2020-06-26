635 Fairway Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Professionally designed to perfection, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sitting on a quiet street in Normandy Shores overlooking golf course. Smart home integrated, no expense has been spared. Interiors completed by renowned design company. Fully remodeled inside out. Natural porcelain wood floors throughout lend nicely to the neutral tones of the home incorporating lush green front and backyard landscaping. Custom kitchen with integrated Subzero refrigerator and wolf appliances. High ceilings. Brand new Brazilian teak deck with exterior lighting. Hurricane impact windows.