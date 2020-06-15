5970 Indian Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction sauna

Amazing Penthouse in Millionares Row with ample and private Roof Top Terrace with areas for entertaining, BBQ or to simply gaze at the starts and the Miami Sky Line. Fully remodeled unit with 3 balconies and plenty of light and 2 gated, cover and assigned parking spaces. High ceilings, full size laundry inside the unit with large capacity W/D and all SS appliances. This unit is perfect for the young professional or a small family. Building offers Gym, Sauna, Roof Top Pool walking distance from the unit and social areas for entertaining. Small quaint building with only 24 units.