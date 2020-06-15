All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:31 PM

5970 Indian Creek Dr

5970 Indian Creek Drive · (305) 608-0078
Location

5970 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
sauna
Amazing Penthouse in Millionares Row with ample and private Roof Top Terrace with areas for entertaining, BBQ or to simply gaze at the starts and the Miami Sky Line. Fully remodeled unit with 3 balconies and plenty of light and 2 gated, cover and assigned parking spaces. High ceilings, full size laundry inside the unit with large capacity W/D and all SS appliances. This unit is perfect for the young professional or a small family. Building offers Gym, Sauna, Roof Top Pool walking distance from the unit and social areas for entertaining. Small quaint building with only 24 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
5970 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have?
Some of 5970 Indian Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5970 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5970 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5970 Indian Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5970 Indian Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 Indian Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5970 Indian Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5970 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5970 Indian Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
