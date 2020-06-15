5454 Pine Tree Dr

Amenities

This classic Mediterranean Revival estate was meticulously restored and updated by Ximena Caminos, as her personal refuge and escape. A contemporary beach design compliments accents such as a grand fireplace and custom wall murals. Original details include wrought iron, elaborate stonework, and pecky cypress inside and out. There is a gourmet chefs kitchen with breakfast room and butlers pantry, as well as 7 bedrooms, all with ensuite baths. The exterior has an extraordinary custom pool and spa with elaborate water features and various outdoor entertaining areas including a large pergola with lush foliage and a poolside dining loggia. The house is located on a double lot on Miami Beach iconic Pine Tree Drive.