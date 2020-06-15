All apartments in Miami Beach
5454 Pine Tree Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

5454 Pine Tree Dr

5454 Pine Tree Drive · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5454 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$29,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This classic Mediterranean Revival estate was meticulously restored and updated by Ximena Caminos, as her personal refuge and escape. A contemporary beach design compliments accents such as a grand fireplace and custom wall murals. Original details include wrought iron, elaborate stonework, and pecky cypress inside and out. There is a gourmet chefs kitchen with breakfast room and butlers pantry, as well as 7 bedrooms, all with ensuite baths. The exterior has an extraordinary custom pool and spa with elaborate water features and various outdoor entertaining areas including a large pergola with lush foliage and a poolside dining loggia. The house is located on a double lot on Miami Beach iconic Pine Tree Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have any available units?
5454 Pine Tree Dr has a unit available for $29,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have?
Some of 5454 Pine Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 Pine Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5454 Pine Tree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 Pine Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5454 Pine Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr offer parking?
No, 5454 Pine Tree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5454 Pine Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5454 Pine Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 5454 Pine Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 Pine Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5454 Pine Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.
