5415 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Great boutique building right on the ocean. Small & quaint, well maintained and very pleasant. The apartment, clean, large, comfortable and tastefully furnished. On millionaire's Road close to everything; shopping, restaurants, houses of worship, I-95 and much more. Across, a lovely stretch of intracoastal waterway and park where you can jog, exercise or simply stroll. the pool area is lovely, beyond it, a beautiful stretch of white sand beach with a boardwalk that takes you to south SoBe or north to Bal Harbor.