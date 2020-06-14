5415 Collins Ave

Amenities
Great boutique building right on the ocean. Small & quaint, well maintained and very pleasant. The apartment, clean, large, comfortable and tastefully furnished. On millionaire's Road close to everything; shopping, restaurants, houses of worship, I-95 and much more. Across, a lovely stretch of intracoastal waterway and park where you can jog, exercise or simply stroll. the pool area is lovely, beyond it, a beautiful stretch of white sand beach with a boardwalk that takes you to south SoBe or north to Bal Harbor.