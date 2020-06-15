4775 Collins Ave

Amenities

Great Opportunity! D i r e c t O c e a n F r o n t - Spacious 3 BD / 3 BTH luxurious condo in famous Green Diamond in a Millionaire's row. Top to bottom Glass windows. Formal dining room, spacious living room, eat in kitchen. 2 wrap around balconies, jacuzzi tub, custom build closets exquisite master suite. 2 tennis courts, huge resort style heated pool and tub. Restaurant (delivers), mini-market, brand new spa in the club house with the gym and personal trainers, free classes 7 days a week. Hair salon, towel and lounge chair service by the pool and ocean side, play area for the kids. 1 assigned garage parking and 1 free valet. Boat Dock available for rent through the association. A 16,000 Sq. Ft. Oceanside Club House/SPA - Beach attendant.

Also Business Center and much more!