4775 Collins Ave
4775 Collins Ave

4775 Collins Avenue · (305) 923-9912
Location

4775 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
valet service
Great Opportunity! D i r e c t O c e a n F r o n t - Spacious 3 BD / 3 BTH luxurious condo in famous Green Diamond in a Millionaire's row. Top to bottom Glass windows. Formal dining room, spacious living room, eat in kitchen. 2 wrap around balconies, jacuzzi tub, custom build closets exquisite master suite. 2 tennis courts, huge resort style heated pool and tub. Restaurant (delivers), mini-market, brand new spa in the club house with the gym and personal trainers, free classes 7 days a week. Hair salon, towel and lounge chair service by the pool and ocean side, play area for the kids. 1 assigned garage parking and 1 free valet. Boat Dock available for rent through the association. A 16,000 Sq. Ft. Oceanside Club House/SPA - Beach attendant.
Also Business Center and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4775 Collins Ave have any available units?
4775 Collins Ave has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4775 Collins Ave have?
Some of 4775 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4775 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4775 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4775 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4775 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4775 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4775 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 4775 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4775 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4775 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4775 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 4775 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 4775 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4775 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4775 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
