Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub new construction valet service

SPECTACULAR UNIT AT ICON SOUTH BEACH. DREAMY VIEWS FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET SPANNING THE OCEAN, THE BAY, THE DOWNTOWN SKYLINE AND ALL THE TWINKLING SOUTH BEACH NIGHT LIGHTS. ICON IS THE BEST OF THE BEST, STEPS FROM ALL THE DINING AND NIGHTLIFE SOUTH OF 5TH STREET, 24/7 CONCIERGE & VALET, FANTASTIC GYM & SPA AND MORE. EASY TO SHOW AND RARELY AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY