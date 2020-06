Amenities

STUDIO-recent remodel-PARTIAL FURNISHED-very cute first floor unit in beautiful neighborhood surrounded by million dollar homes-super clean-shared laundry-4 blocks from beach-close to interstate access-1 block from city park-walk to restaurants and stores-very safe & very quiet-secured entry-porcelain tile floors-granite counters-12 unit vintage building meticulously maintained by owner-small shared grass outdoor space-ELECTRICITY INCLUDED-6 MONTH + 1 day lease avail at $1,100 per month rate-2 days approval time-no association approval. there is NO PARKING for this unit-and there is NO STREET parking.THIS UNIT IS VERY VERY SMALL SO PLEASE BE AWARE BEFORE REQUESTING SHOW. this unit makes a great part time traveling crash pad. must: verifiable income & credit score. NO PETS at all.