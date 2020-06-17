420 15th St

Amenities

The Hudson , a genuine Art Deco masterpiece in the best location in South Beach - two blocks to beach, Ocean Drive, two blocks to Lincoln Road , and the trolley to take you all over Miami Beach. The unit is a fully furnished spacious studio with full kitchen and luxurious bathroom , fully equipped for everything a tenant could want and with great reviews from past visitors. Building has a lovely pool area and just steps from the best entertainment and dining Miami beach has to offer. ! You could not dream a better location and old world charm to enjoy the best of South Beach. There are 3 parking garages within a block and residential parking available