Miami Beach, FL
420 15th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

420 15th St

420 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The Hudson , a genuine Art Deco masterpiece in the best location in South Beach - two blocks to beach, Ocean Drive, two blocks to Lincoln Road , and the trolley to take you all over Miami Beach. The unit is a fully furnished spacious studio with full kitchen and luxurious bathroom , fully equipped for everything a tenant could want and with great reviews from past visitors. Building has a lovely pool area and just steps from the best entertainment and dining Miami beach has to offer. ! You could not dream a better location and old world charm to enjoy the best of South Beach. There are 3 parking garages within a block and residential parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

