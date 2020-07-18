334 W 25th St

Amenities
LIVE 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH in a TROPICAL COURTYARD BUILDING on the edge of SOBE, off of Pine Tree Drive, incredible neighborhood surrounded by mansions
PROMOTION: 2 MONTHS MOVES YOU IN!
Located in small art deco building in a great neighborhood. Street entrance plus direct
access to tropical courtyard garden. Spacious and bright unit in highly-sought out area of MID-Beach, with original hardwood floors and upgraded kitchen and cabinets, with gas range. Plenty of storage space and laundry on-site.
Just steps from the pedestrian bridge over Indian-creek and you're right on beach!
Close to Library,
Bass Museum, Collins Avenue. Short walking distance to Lincoln Road & SOBE.