334 W 25th St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:30 PM

334 W 25th St

334 West 25th Street · (305) 244-6284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 West 25th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
LIVE 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH in a TROPICAL COURTYARD BUILDING on the edge of SOBE, off of Pine Tree Drive, incredible neighborhood surrounded by mansions
PROMOTION: 2 MONTHS MOVES YOU IN!
Located in small art deco building in a great neighborhood. Street entrance plus direct
access to tropical courtyard garden. Spacious and bright unit in highly-sought out area of MID-Beach, with original hardwood floors and upgraded kitchen and cabinets, with gas range. Plenty of storage space and laundry on-site.
Just steps from the pedestrian bridge over Indian-creek and you're right on beach!
Close to Library,
Bass Museum, Collins Avenue. Short walking distance to Lincoln Road & SOBE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 W 25th St have any available units?
334 W 25th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 W 25th St have?
Some of 334 W 25th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
334 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 W 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 334 W 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 334 W 25th St offer parking?
No, 334 W 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 334 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 334 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 334 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 334 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 334 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
