323 Washington Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The perfect apartment: Updated furnished 1 bedroom condo with assigned parking 2 blocks to the ocean in sought after south of fifth street neighborhood! Sunny apartment with impact windows, custom designed open kitchen with island, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and glass tile backsplash, updated bath with glass shower doors, tile floors throughout, great closet space and more. Adorable quiet building with on-site laundry, next to a museum and in walking distance to great shops, restaurants and the ocean.