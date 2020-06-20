All apartments in Miami Beach
323 Washington Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:08 AM

323 Washington Ave

323 Washington Avenue · (305) 527-6051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

323 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The perfect apartment: Updated furnished 1 bedroom condo with assigned parking 2 blocks to the ocean in sought after south of fifth street neighborhood! Sunny apartment with impact windows, custom designed open kitchen with island, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and glass tile backsplash, updated bath with glass shower doors, tile floors throughout, great closet space and more. Adorable quiet building with on-site laundry, next to a museum and in walking distance to great shops, restaurants and the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Washington Ave have any available units?
323 Washington Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Washington Ave have?
Some of 323 Washington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
323 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 323 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 323 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 323 Washington Ave does offer parking.
Does 323 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 323 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 323 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 323 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
