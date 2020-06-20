300 Collins Ave Unit 200

Amenities
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi. Only 19 units in building, #2a townhouse spares no expense, famed designers features deep terraces, lush and spacious landscaping, custom designed kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor summer kitchen, hotel style amenties, 24 hr front desk, fitness center, beach service, rooftop pool. Additional storage unit 2000 sf.
(RLNE5787437)