Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

300 Collins Ave Unit 200

300 Collins Ave · (305) 753-8937
Location

300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $25000 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi. Only 19 units in building, #2a townhouse spares no expense, famed designers features deep terraces, lush and spacious landscaping, custom designed kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor summer kitchen, hotel style amenties, 24 hr front desk, fitness center, beach service, rooftop pool. Additional storage unit 2000 sf.

(RLNE5787437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have any available units?
300 Collins Ave Unit 200 has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have?
Some of 300 Collins Ave Unit 200's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Collins Ave Unit 200 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 does offer parking.
Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 has a pool.
Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have accessible units?
No, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Collins Ave Unit 200 does not have units with dishwashers.
