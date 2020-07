Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Wonderfully located quiet corner unit in exclusive South of 5th neighborhood in secure building. Abundance of natural light and plenty of closet space and only a few blocks from the beach. Also walk to a multitude of restaurants and stores. Generously sized bedroom and living room with central air throughout. Ample street parking available with City of Miami Beach permit sticker. Easy to show. Possible to lease for 6 month plus a day at higher monthly rate.