1698 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location, A beautiful 1/1 located in the heart of South Beach. This condo features polished concrete floors, new hurricane impact windows and doors, modern lighting and a new modern kitchen with granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building amenities include a pool and covered parking. The location is perhaps the most walk able location in all of South Beach as you are steps from the world famous Lincoln Road and all of the shopping, restaurants and cafes. Also, you are within a stones through to the Beach, Sunset Harbors restaurant and shops. You get all of this for a great price and low condo fees. This is perhaps the best deal on South Beach!