Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1698 Jefferson Ave

1698 Jefferson Avenue · (305) 798-4734
Location

1698 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location, A beautiful 1/1 located in the heart of South Beach. This condo features polished concrete floors, new hurricane impact windows and doors, modern lighting and a new modern kitchen with granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building amenities include a pool and covered parking. The location is perhaps the most walk able location in all of South Beach as you are steps from the world famous Lincoln Road and all of the shopping, restaurants and cafes. Also, you are within a stones through to the Beach, Sunset Harbors restaurant and shops. You get all of this for a great price and low condo fees. This is perhaps the best deal on South Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1698 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1698 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1698 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1698 Jefferson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1698 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1698 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1698 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1698 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1698 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1698 Jefferson Ave offers parking.
Does 1698 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1698 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1698 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1698 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 1698 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1698 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1698 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1698 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
