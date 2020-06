Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Huge partially furnished one bedroom one bath apartment in South beach. Bedroom has 2 huge closets. Large balcony with room for chairs and a table to enjoy the beautiful night skies. Open concept kitchen. Washer and dryer on every floor of the building. Walking distances to Lincoln Rd, Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, and Numerous Restaurants. Easy to show..Ready to rent now.