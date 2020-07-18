1358 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool tennis court

Top floor unit with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances in renovated & well managed Art Deco boutique building in the heart of South Beach. Lots of sunlight. Best location ever only 3 blocks from Lincoln Rd, shopping, entertainment & dining; 2 blocks from Flamingo Park with recreational amenities such as pool, tennis courts, football field, field & track, basketball ct, children playground, pet park and more!; 4 blocks from the beach for a little sunbathing. Everything is a short walk away or if you prefer a bike ride away. This cozy condo home offers everything you need to enjoy a fun & relaxing life in vibrant Miami Beach. It is the perfect pied-a-terre or a solid income property - Can be rented for a minimum of 6 months. Quick association approval - Easy to show