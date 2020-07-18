1358 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities
Top floor unit with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances in renovated & well managed Art Deco boutique building in the heart of South Beach. Lots of sunlight. Best location ever only 3 blocks from Lincoln Rd, shopping, entertainment & dining; 2 blocks from Flamingo Park with recreational amenities such as pool, tennis courts, football field, field & track, basketball ct, children playground, pet park and more!; 4 blocks from the beach for a little sunbathing. Everything is a short walk away or if you prefer a bike ride away. This cozy condo home offers everything you need to enjoy a fun & relaxing life in vibrant Miami Beach. It is the perfect pied-a-terre or a solid income property - Can be rented for a minimum of 6 months. Quick association approval - Easy to show