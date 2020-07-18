All apartments in Miami Beach
1358 Pennsylvania Ave

1358 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

1358 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Top floor unit with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances in renovated & well managed Art Deco boutique building in the heart of South Beach. Lots of sunlight. Best location ever only 3 blocks from Lincoln Rd, shopping, entertainment & dining; 2 blocks from Flamingo Park with recreational amenities such as pool, tennis courts, football field, field & track, basketball ct, children playground, pet park and more!; 4 blocks from the beach for a little sunbathing. Everything is a short walk away or if you prefer a bike ride away. This cozy condo home offers everything you need to enjoy a fun & relaxing life in vibrant Miami Beach. It is the perfect pied-a-terre or a solid income property - Can be rented for a minimum of 6 months. Quick association approval - Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1358 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1358 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave has a pool.
Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
