1340 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

**LEASE SPECIAL – Rent with just a $500 deposit** Come see this Luxurious + private two-story “Home” apartment located in the heart of South Beach! This modern 2/2 residence lives like a single family home, boasting restored hardwood floors, ultra-modern Italian kitchen with w/ concrete counter tops, Laundry room, huge second floor master w/ spa bathroom, a private terrace + green space. We love pets-Pets are welcome! Live like a local in luxury just blocks from the ocean, Lincoln Road Time out market, & the hottest SOBE dinning.