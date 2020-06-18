All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:18 AM

1340 Pennsylvania Ave

1336 Pennsylvania Ave · (305) 403-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Pennsylvania Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1340 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
**LEASE SPECIAL – Rent with just a $500 deposit** Come see this Luxurious + private two-story “Home” apartment located in the heart of South Beach! This modern 2/2 residence lives like a single family home, boasting restored hardwood floors, ultra-modern Italian kitchen with w/ concrete counter tops, Laundry room, huge second floor master w/ spa bathroom, a private terrace + green space. We love pets-Pets are welcome! Live like a local in luxury just blocks from the ocean, Lincoln Road Time out market, & the hottest SOBE dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1340 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1340 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
