1250 Lincoln Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bike storage hot tub media room

FURNISHED - South Beach! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spa-like bathroom features Jacuzzi hot tub & multi-jet shower, 2016 central AC, stunning hardwood floors thru-out, lots of closets, 1 assigned parking space with extra space for a scooter, oversized balcony runs the full length of the unit. Building features adorable pool area, secure entry, elevator & bike storage. Located in the heart of South Beach, on world famous LINCOLN ROAD, Walk to shops, restaurants, theater, bars, clubs, Trader Joe's & the beach! PET FRIENDLY – one pet under 25lbs with additional $500 pet deposit/fee. Rent includes water, garbage and pest control. IN PERSON & VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE - Check out the virtual tour https://youtu.be/K4T3kzoiBjk