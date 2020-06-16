All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1250 Lincoln Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1250 Lincoln Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

1250 Lincoln Rd

1250 Lincoln Road · (305) 282-2099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1250 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
FURNISHED - South Beach! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spa-like bathroom features Jacuzzi hot tub & multi-jet shower, 2016 central AC, stunning hardwood floors thru-out, lots of closets, 1 assigned parking space with extra space for a scooter, oversized balcony runs the full length of the unit. Building features adorable pool area, secure entry, elevator & bike storage. Located in the heart of South Beach, on world famous LINCOLN ROAD, Walk to shops, restaurants, theater, bars, clubs, Trader Joe's & the beach! PET FRIENDLY – one pet under 25lbs with additional $500 pet deposit/fee. Rent includes water, garbage and pest control. IN PERSON & VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE - Check out the virtual tour https://youtu.be/K4T3kzoiBjk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Lincoln Rd have any available units?
1250 Lincoln Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Lincoln Rd have?
Some of 1250 Lincoln Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Lincoln Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Lincoln Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Lincoln Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Lincoln Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Lincoln Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Lincoln Rd does offer parking.
Does 1250 Lincoln Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Lincoln Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Lincoln Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Lincoln Rd has a pool.
Does 1250 Lincoln Rd have accessible units?
No, 1250 Lincoln Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Lincoln Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Lincoln Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 Lincoln Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity