Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:39 PM

1250 Alton Rd

1250 Alton Road · (786) 361-7289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A great top floor unit located at the west end of South Beach. This clean 1/1 is in great condition and has the best balcony view facing the East (beach) side. The unit has an assigned covered parking spot on the first floor of the building. The building is gated and secured. The City of Miami Beach has recently updated the roads, sidewalks, drainage systems, and landscaping around the building. Some places within walking distance include South Beach, Lincoln Road Mall, Flamingo Park, Whole Foods Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Alton Rd have any available units?
1250 Alton Rd has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Alton Rd have?
Some of 1250 Alton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Alton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Alton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Alton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Alton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1250 Alton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Alton Rd does offer parking.
Does 1250 Alton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Alton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Alton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Alton Rd has a pool.
Does 1250 Alton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1250 Alton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Alton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Alton Rd has units with dishwashers.
