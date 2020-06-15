1250 Alton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A great top floor unit located at the west end of South Beach. This clean 1/1 is in great condition and has the best balcony view facing the East (beach) side. The unit has an assigned covered parking spot on the first floor of the building. The building is gated and secured. The City of Miami Beach has recently updated the roads, sidewalks, drainage systems, and landscaping around the building. Some places within walking distance include South Beach, Lincoln Road Mall, Flamingo Park, Whole Foods Market.