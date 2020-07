Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Charming one bedroom apartment in a quiet environment. Large open living area, all tiles trough out the apartment, lots of closet space, steps to Flamingo Park, one block to Walgreens, 2 blocks to Whole Foods. Very quiet neighborhood in South Beach. Unit comes with gated parking space and building has elevator. Pets are welcome. Only first and security deposit. Please read brokers remarks, easy to show.