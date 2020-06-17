Amenities

pet friendly pool

3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious two bedroom two bathroom single family property offering all white kitchen cabinets and appliances with plenty of storage space. Private back yard and below ground pool are perfect for families, pets and outside entertaining. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580390 ]