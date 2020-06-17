All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Find more places like 3620 Northwest 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
/
3620 Northwest 29th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

3620 Northwest 29th Street

3620 Northwest 29th Street · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale Lakes
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious two bedroom two bathroom single family property offering all white kitchen cabinets and appliances with plenty of storage space. Private back yard and below ground pool are perfect for families, pets and outside entertaining. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580390 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have any available units?
3620 Northwest 29th Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3620 Northwest 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Northwest 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Northwest 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Northwest 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street offer parking?
No, 3620 Northwest 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Northwest 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3620 Northwest 29th Street has a pool.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3620 Northwest 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Northwest 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Northwest 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Northwest 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3620 Northwest 29th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with GarageLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity